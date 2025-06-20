NDPC, BPP partner on strategic implementation of data protection and policies

Director General of Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Dr Adebowale A, Adedokun has underscored the importance of data in global administration.

He said that data was governing the world, describing it as a key component in technological advancement, which must be protected.

According to him, “No country or business will be taken seriously without an adequate data system.”

Dr Adedokun, according to a statement by Zira Zakka Nagga, Head of Public Procurement (BPP) delivered these remarks when he received in his office a delegation from the National Data Protection Commission (NDPC) on a courtesy visit.

The visit by the NDPC was to seek partnership with the Bureau on strategic implementation of data policies and protection towards achieving national goals.

The BPP DG said that data protection was salutary to the national economy and development agenda, especially in addressing issues of demography, population, health, education system, as well as bolstering other sectoral plans.

He said that BPP would work closely with NDPC to deploy data in national growth and to build capacity building to improve the procurement system.

Dr Adedokun said that BPP would enforce compliance with procurement guidelines and processes to strengthen the “Nigeria First” policy as a secondary requirement in procurement procedures since it was not part of the Bureau’s minimum eligibility requirements.

He took the opportunity of the visit to advocate the use of a hybrid system for training to build capacity for proper understanding of data protection, privacy, and policies across the board.

According to him, “There is a need to be dynamic in the approach to save lots of logistics and build confidence and trust in the security of people’s data.”

Pioneer National Commissioner/CEO, NDPC, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, commended the DG and the entire management of the Bureau for the warm reception.

Dr Olatunji said that partnership with BPP to support the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and push forward the growth of the country was a necessity.

He said the partnership would help to deepen privacy in all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), create awareness through organisation of training programmes, establishment of data protection officers, training of BPP staff members on data protection and ensuring that the staff members understand data privacy and policies.

He said he was committed to establishing a working group for the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that would offer value to both entities.

Dr. Olatunji said that NDPC was going digital as “data is global, and technology is driven by data.”

He explained that NDPC establishment Act was signed into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. on June 12, 2023, to protect the right and freedom of all Nigerians, protect the nation’s data and businesses in Nigeria.

Both Agencies agreed to set up a team to work together for the signing of the MoU and capacity building as the visit underscored shared commitments to improving data management and protection in procurement functions and other sectors of the economy.

