NDLEA: Woman, son, others arrested in nationwide operations

A 52-year-old woman, Muyibat Mumuni, and her son, Faruk Mumuni, 25, by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency at Ladega Street, Mushin, Lagos State among others in nationwide operations in the past week.

According to the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, the woman and her son were arrested by operatives on August 13.

Babafemi said Muyibat and Faruk were arrested for storing and distributing 298 blocks of Ghana Loud weighing 149kg, while another suspect, Emmanuel Samuel, was nabbed on August 15 in Ajah area of Lekki, where 8.5kg Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, was recovered from their apartment.

Not less than 128,000 capsules of tramadol were recovered from a suspect, Sani Mohammed, 32, who was arrested by NDLEA officers at Jauro Jatau, Gombe, Gombe State on August 11.

A total of 337,800 capsules of the same pharmaceutical opioid were seized by operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja Highway, Kogi State from the driver of a commercial bus, Sulaiman Oyedokun, 47, coming from Onitsha, Anambra State and heading to Kotangora, Niger State.

A total of 11,250kg skunk was destroyed on 4.5 hectares of farmland on August 12 when NDLEA operatives, assisted by the Sardauna Emirate Council and Nigeria Forest Hunters Security Service raided the Tanmiya forest in Sardauna LGA, Taraba State, while 29,840 capsules of tramadol were seized from a suspect Saleh Babangida, 20, at a checkpoint in Wukari area of the state on August 16.

In Kaduna, two suspects: Mohammed Amdife, 46, and Sulaiman Mohammed, 22, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 22,640 pills of tramadol and rohypnol at Gwargwaje checkpoint, Zaria and Tudun Wada area of the state.

Two other suspects: Caroline David, 51, and Abdulhadi Umar, 30, were nabbed over the seizure of 111.1kg skunk intercepted along Zaria-Kano Road.

At the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State, a total of 875,000 bottles of codeine based syrup worth over N6.1 billion in street value and 3,500,000 pills of trodol benzhexol valued at N1.7 billion were recovered from five containers under NDLEA intelligence tracking and watch-list during joint examination with Customs Service and other security agencies on August 13 and 14 at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) of the Onne port.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives on August 13 recovered 24 bags of skunk weighing 432kg in a bush along Warake-Auchi Road in Etsako West LGA, while 130kg of same substance was seized at a warehouse in Sobe, Owan West LGA the following day.

A suspect Tahiru Madu Manga, 25, was nabbed by NDLEA officers along Zaria-Kano Road with 16kg skunk and another suspect, Ibrahim Audu, 47, arrested with 76kg of the same psychoactive substance at Gadar Tamburawa along Zaria-Kano Road, Kano State on August 13.

No fewer than 4,320 ampoules of ketamine injection were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at Gbaji checkpoint along Badagry-Lagos Highway on August 11 with a suspect, Akeem Adegun, arrested.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places, and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA advocacy visits to former Head of State, General Abdulsalam Abubakar, in Minna, Niger State; Emir of Borgu Kingdom, HRH Alhaji Muhammad Haliru Dantoro, Kitoro IV, in Borgu Kingdom, Niger State ; Emir of Lafia, Hon. Justice Sidi Bage Mohammed (retd), in Lafia, Nasarawa State; and Shehu of Borno, HRH Dr. Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Elkanemi, in Maiduguri, Borno State.

