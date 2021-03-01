The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency has warned patent medicine vendors against illegal practices.

Buba Marwa, Chairman of the agency gave the warning during an interactive session with stakeholders in Yola on Monday.

He said that very soon, the agency would go after dealers and medicine stores in the fight against circulation of illicit substances.

Marwa advised the vendors to stay within the licence that authorised them to conduct the business.

The NDLEA boss solicited the support and cooperation of all stakeholders in the fight against drug abuse.

According to him, NDLEA cannot do it alone, but can record successes in partnership with all stakeholders.

He noted that drug abuse had contributed to the engagement in crimes such as abduction and kidnapping, among others and must be addressed.

“We are here to seek for your partnership and understanding for a drug-free Nigeria; you have a vital role to play to make Nigeria free of illicit drugs,’’ he said.

Alhaji Yusuf Audu, Board Chairman, Adamawa Community and Social Development Agency, assured the agency of its readiness to partner in the fight against drug abuse, rehabilitation and other measures.

He said that the fight against drug abuse was a serious business that must be addressed.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Marwa also visited the Chairman, Adamawa Council of Chiefs, the Muslim Council and the Christian Association of Nigeria to solicit for their support in the fight against drug abuse among women and youths.