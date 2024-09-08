NDLEA uncovers over 51 hectares of Indian hemp, seizes other drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in several nationwide raids have uncovered no fewer than 86 hectares of Indian hemp in Ekiti State.

The development was confirmed by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement issued on Sunday.

The NDLEA operatives, supported by men of the Nigerian Army, on September 3 and 4, 2024 stormed three camps inside the Ise-Ekiti forest reserve, Ise/Orun Local Government Area, where over 100,000 kilograms of cannabis spread across 51 hectares of farmland were destroyed.

The affected settlements include: Aba Saalaja with 23 hectares; Aba Paanu with 12 hectares; and Aba Arogunmatidi with 16 hectares, all within the Ise-Ekiti forest reserve.

Two suspects: Bala Musa, 42, and Danladi Muhammad, 44, were arrested on September 6 along Toro-Jos Road, Kaduna State with 305kg cannabis concealed in false compartment of a J5 boxer bus marked YLA 682 XM, while another suspect, Aminu Ayuba, 24, was arrested in possession of 18 kilograms of same substance at Makarfi town.

Two others: Umar Usman, 40, and Zubairu Kabiru, 45, were arrested along Zaria- Kaduna Expressway in possession of 1300 tablets of tramadol, all on the same day.

In Jigawa state, Uzairu Ya’u, 30, was nabbed with 32.6kg of cannabis on Thursday 5th September at Koran Shehu, while operatives on September 4 intercepted 77,300 pills of tramadol, diazepam and exol-5 as well as 1,230 bottles of codeine in a commercial bus driven by Attai Okolo, 68, along Aloma-Ejule Toad, Ofu LGA, Kogi State.

Also Read

Another suspect, Mohammed Idris, 56, was nabbed along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja Expressway on September 3 with 42.400kg cannabis coming from Lagos enroute Kano.

While NDLEA operatives in Borno State arrested Idris Muhammad, 40, at Ramat area of Maiduguri on September 5 with 13,100 pills of tramadol, their counterparts in Kano State on September 4 nabbed Hakilu Usman, 35, with 25.8kg cannabis and 3,000 pills of diazepam along Kano-Daura Road.

In Taraba State, no fewer than 87,790 pills of tramadol were recovered from Musa Adamu, 30, when he was arrested in Zing, while in Osun State, a raid of the home of a drug kingpin, Mayowa Abayomi Awe, aka Bishop, in Ilesa on September 4 led to the seizure of 43grams of crack cocaine, 23grams of methamphetamine, 17.126kg cannabis and a locally made pistol.

Post Views: 0