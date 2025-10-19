NDLEA uncovers illicit drugs in tyre, door of car from Benin Republic + Videos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have uncovered illicit drugs in the spare tyre, boot, and door compartments of a Honda Civic car driven by a suspect, Bello Buba.
The suspect was intercepted at a checkpoint manned by NDLEA operatives in Namtari, Yola South Local Government Area of Adamawa State.
According to available information on Sunday, found in the three sections of the car were 38,270 pills of tramadol.
Buba drove all the way from Benin Republic to smuggle the consignment into Nigeria on October 12, 2025.