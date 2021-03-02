Operatives of the National Drug Law enforcement Agency, Ondo State Command have uncovered an Indian hemp farm in Ondo State.

The cannabis farm measured five hectares.

The discovery was made when operatives raided Ita-Ipele and Ipele forests in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

During the operation, six suspects: Stephen Ikechukwu, 38; Stephen Friday, 32; Austin Osadebe, 58; Friday Paul, 29; Adebayo Raphael, 25; and John Pius, 45, were arrested.

“A total of 41kgs of Cannabis Sativa and 6kgs of Cannabis Seeds were recovered during the operation, while a total of five hectares of Cannabis farm was located and destroyed,” the Ondo State Commander of the Agency, Haruna Gagara, stated.