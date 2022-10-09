NDLEA uncovers 15 parcels cannabis, tramadol in sack of crayfish

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered fifteen parcels of cannabis and 600 grams of tramadol concealed in a sack of crayfish for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the attempt which was equally thwarted by operatives who seized the consignment, subsequently arrested a freight agent, Osahor Ekwueme, who presented it for export.

In the same vein, Babafemi said that the agency had also arrested a drug trafficker, Ifeanyi Egbuwaohia at Igando area of Lagos State.

He said the arrest came weeks after the NDLEA operatives intercepted 5.20kgs of cannabis concealed in kegs of palm oil enroute Dubai at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO).

Babafemi said that Egbuwaohia who was arrested at the NAHCO export shed of the MMIA, Lagos, was the brain behind the seized consignments.

“Though Ifeanyi works as a technician at Computer Village, Ikeja but beneath his known business, he also works with a drug network in Dubai, where he sends illicit drugs for distribution.

“Few hours after his arrest, another consignment of 2.60kgs of the same substance sent by him for export to Dubai was also intercepted by operatives at the airport.

“Another consignment of 1.30kgs of cannabis concealed in reconstructed engine blocks going to Dubai have also been seized.

“It was intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed while two persons: Olatunji Temiola and Osemojoye Sunday have been arrested in connection to the bid, ” he said.