NDLEA: Trans-border, other operations rake in suspects, illicit drugs

In trans-border and nationwide operations in the last one week, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency raked in several suspects and illicit drugs.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed the arrests and seizures in a statement he issued on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, NDLEA officers in a joint border operation with Customs personnel at the Nigeria/Cameroon border, Mfum, Cross River State arrested a trans-border drug trafficker, 35-year-old Odoh Peter Ikechukwu, with 8,740 ampoules of assorted opioids, weighing 395kg.

They include 1,080 ampoules of fentanyl injection; 2,160 ampoules of morphine sulphate injection; 3,010 ampoules of phenobarbital sulphate injection; 2,160 ampoules of pethidine injection; and 330 ampoules of midazolam injection.

In Kano State, NDLEA operatives on April 11, 2025 arrested 27-year-old Aliyu Ibrahim with 20 ATM cards and 25,600 pills of tramadol 225mg and 250mg at Bachirawa area of Kano, while 48-year-old Gambo Lawan was nabbed in a follow up operation at Wazobia Motor Park, Gwagwalada, FCT, Abuja, following the seizure of a consignment of 8,960 pills of tramadol by NDLEA officers on routine check along Gwagwalada Expressway on April 2.

Not less than 124 kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, packaged in 11 jumbo bags were on April 11 recovered from the boot of a Lexus car marked KTU 54 CU driven by a suspect, Ademiluyi Adedapo Collins, 58, along Mokwa-Jebba Road, Niger State.

Meanwhile, the NDLEA Commands across the country continued to balance their drug supply reduction operations with War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy campaigns to schools, markets, worship centres, and communities in the past week.

Some of these included WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of New Era Secondary School, Nteje, Anambra State; Promise Land College, Ikotun Egbe, Lagos State; Cherryfield College, Jikwoyi, FCT; Federal Polytechnic, Ayede, Ogbomoso, Oyo State; Nurul Faruq Islamic Academy, Gombi, Adamawa State; while the Kwara State Command paid a WADA advocacy visit to Oloro of Oro kingdom, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II.

