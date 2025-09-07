NDLEA smashes drug cartel, arrests three kingpins

An international organised criminal group (IOCG) operating between Nigeria, United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates has been smashed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) who in a two-week-long intelligence-led operation across parts of Lagos State arrested three leaders of the cartel.

This was after operatives of the agency intercepted a large consignment of cocaine concealed in textile materials and local charms going to Sydney, Australia.

The drugs were intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

The unraveling of the drug syndicate began on August 26, 2025 after NDLEA officers at the export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted 76 cartons of textile materials going to Sydney, Australia.

A thorough search of the shipment led to the recovery of 16 big blocks of cocaine weighing 17.9 kilograms hidden in the lace materials parked with local charms to provide spiritual cover against law enforcement detection.

A freight agent and member of the syndicate, Olashupo Michael Oladimeji, was the first to be arrested.

The consignment was expected to fetch the syndicate an estimated street value of over 5.3 million Australian Dollars, equivalent to N5.3 billion.

A fast-paced investigation of the operations of the IOCG quickly unmasked other leaders of the group: Muaezee Ademola Ogunbiyi and Shola Adegoke.

Ogunbiyi, who is the arrowhead of the syndicate in Nigeria, was arrested at a hotel in Ikeja GRA, Lagos State on September 3, 2025 and swiftly taken to his house in Lekki area of the state, where a search led to the recovery of 21 parcels of Canadian Loud, a strain of cannabis, with a total weight of 10.90kg and a double-barrelled pump action gun, with some cartridges.

A house located at 13, Reverend Ogunbiyi Street, Ikeja GRA, where the criminal group packages illicit drugs for export, was subsequently raided and another leader of the syndicate, Shola Adegoke, arrested there.

A black Range Rover SUV, marked: RBC 459 EJ, found in the compound was searched and 17 parcels of Loud weighing 9.60 kilograms were recovered.

A black Toyota Venza car with registration number: FST 771 JQ, was earlier recovered from Ogunbiyi at the point of his arrest at the hotel.

Investigations revealed that while Ogunbiyi coordinates operations for the group in Nigeria, one Adebisi Ademola Omoyele (Mr. Bee), who is currently hibernating in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is identified as the ringleader of the criminal network who coordinates their overseas operations.

Adegoke was found to have been jailed in the UK in 2021 for dealing in Methamphetamine and subsequently deported to Nigeria in 2024.

Ogunbiyi was also found to have served a 14-year-jail term in the UK over a murder case before returning to Nigeria about eight years ago.

