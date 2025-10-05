NDLEA smashes cocaine cartels behind UK-bound shipments, nabs arrowhead, others + Videos, photos

In a series of intelligence led operations that lasted over three weeks across Lagos State, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have successfully dismantled two major drug cartels behind six different consignments of cocaine concealed in walls of stainless cups, body cream, and hair gel containers, leading to the arrest of five suspects and ultimately the arrowhead of the syndicate, Alhaji Hammed Taofeek Ode, who parades as a businessman and real estate developer.

The beginning of the end of the criminal syndicate’s operations began on September 16, 2025 2025 when NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos intercepted 174 parcels of cocaine weighing 13.40 kilograms concealed in walls of cocoa butter body cream containers.

A cargo agent was promptly arrested.

Further investigations revealed Alhaji Ode as the mastermind of the shipment.

After weeks of intelligence, it was established that the drug baron had reported a dispute at the Zone 2 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos, after which the Agency sought the cooperation of the police to get the suspect into custody.

During his preliminary interview, he admitted ownership of the consignment, which he claimed he bought for over N150 million.

He claimed to be a businessman and estate developer following his return from the United Kingdom in 2024.

He had lived for over 27 years in many European countries, including Austria, Netherlands, France, Germany, before going to Saudi Arabia and then settling in the UK.

In like manner, five other desperate attempts by another criminal syndicate to export cocaine consignments to the United Kingdom were also thwarted by operatives of the MMIA Strategic Command of NDLEA.

The unravelling of the gang started on September 26 following the seizure of 2.10kg cocaine concealed in walls of hair cream containers at the export shed of the Lagos airport.

The apprehension of a cargo agent led to the arrest of the consignor, Smith David Korede, a furniture maker, on September 30 at his 3, Arowojobe Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos base, where another consignment of 1.40kg cocaine meant for export to the UK was recovered from him.

The same day, another consignment of 1.00kg cocaine with similar mode of concealment also going to the UK was also intercepted at the export shed of the airport.

The cargo agent arrested in connection with the 1.00kg cocaine also identified Korede as the consignor, bringing to three the number of seized cocaine consignments linked to the suspect.

Two other cocaine laden consignments going to the UK were also intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the export shed of the MMIA on October 2.

Two suspects: Ogunbiyi Oluseye Taiwo and Popoola Francis Olumuyiwa, linked to the seizures were promptly arrested.

One of the consignments contained crayfish and 12 pieces of stainless cups used to conceal 1.00kg cocaine, while the second consignment also contained crayfish and 36 containers of hair cream used to conceal 1.60kg of cocaine.