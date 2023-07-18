NDLEA set to clampdown on sales, consumption of ‘laughing gas’ in Lagos

828 828

The Lagos State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is set to clamp down on illegal sales and consumption of nitrous oxide substance popularly called ‘laughing gas’.

The agency’s State Commander, Umar Adoro, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Tuesday in Lagos.

Adoro said this was in line with the directive by the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer of the agency, Brig.- Gen. Buba Marwa, to all Command’s and formations to start an immediate clampdown on illegal sale of the substance.

He said the substance is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, often by dentists and medical professionals for patients undergoing minor medical procedures.

Adoro added that the abuse was fast emerging, especially by young partygoers or funseekers to feel intoxicated or high.

He said the agency would work hard to tackle the emerging trend because of its implication on the nervous system.

“The abuse of the gas slows down brain and body responses. However, the effects of the drug varies depending on the quantity inhaled.

“Taking nitrous oxide can cause feelings of euphoria, relaxation, fits of giggles and laughter – hence, the nickname ‘laughing gas.

“The gas is often transferred from its containers into balloons, from where it’s inhaled for euphoric effects,” Adoro said.

He warned Nigerians who deal on the substance to have a change of heart as their activity negates morality.

He said the anti-narcotic agency would remain ever committed to its mandate of clearing the country of illicit drug trafficking.