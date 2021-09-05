NDLEA seizes over 500kg of illicit drugs, substances in eight states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted over 500 kilograms of illicit drugs, substances and arrested suspected traffickers in eight states.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that a total of 384.7 kilograms of assorted narcotics being transported to the nation’s capital, Abuja for sale, were intercepted and seized at patrol points in Lokoja, Kogi.

This he said were from Monday, August 30 and Thursday, September 2.

He said that a truck with registration number, Plateau AA 462 QAP, driven by a 50-year-old Danlami Dodo, coming from Onitsha, Anambra, with Abuja, FCT as destination, was intercepted at a patrol point in Lokoja.

According to him, upon a search, the following psychoactive substances were discovered, packed in sacks and cartons:

“1,975 bottles of cough syrup with Codeine weighing 282kg; 199 packets of Exol-5 tablets, weighing 75.4kg; 250 packets of Diazepam tablets weighing 15.4kg; cannabis sativa weighing 5.9kg; and one packet of Ketamine injection, all weighing 378.7kilograms, ” he said.

Babafemi said that a Toyota Hiace bus, with registration number Lagos MUS 716 XK, coming from Ojota, Lagos to Abuja was stopped and searched at the Lokoja patrol point.

He said that six kilograms of Arizona was found sealed in cartons and stuffed in a white sack.

“In Rivers, one Obey James was arrested during a raid with 4.2grams of heroin; 1.9grams of cocaine and 5.4grams of methamphetamine.

“While in Niger, two suspects; Eze John and Michael Ifediegwu were arrested along Zungeru-Tegina road with 18kg of Exol, 5; 2kg of Tramadol and 1000 ampoules of pentazocine injection, all going to Kontagora in the state.

“In Kano, a drug dealer, Chidozie Ibegbunam, was arrested with 16.8grams of cocaine and 0.6grams of heroin, while 158,000 monetary exhibit was recovered from him, when his joint was raided.

The NDLEA spokesperson said that 22 suspects were arrested and 43.9kilograms of illicit drugs seized In Nasarawa.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives stormed notorious drug joints in Gadabuke forest, Toto LGA and Down base/timber shed, in Nasarawa LGA, dismantled and set ablaze their makeshift homes.

“In Borno, Caleb Okezuonu was arrested with 352 bottles of Codeine Syrup and 876 tablets of Rohypnol in a raid.

“Curiously, Caleb is on court bail, for two earlier charges filed against him by the the NDLEA command in the state. The latest, makes it his third arrest for drug offences.

“During the raid, 11.5grams of Tramadol and N307,255 monetary exhibit were recovered from another suspect who escaped and has been declared wanted, ” he said.

Babafemi said that a military officer, Anayo Nwamban, was arrested for buying and planting cannabis on Friday, September 3.

He said that Nwamban had bought 1.1kg of cannabis from Mami market and planted same in his elder brother’s house.

He added that the suspect then made a report to the NDLEA office with a view to implicating his brother.

“After the arrest of his supplier, he admitted purchasing and planting same in his own brother’s house,” he said.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (retd), as commending the commanders, officers and men of the commands for keeping the flame burning, and maintaining the heat on drug traffickers and dealers.

He assured them that President Muhammadu Buhari was aware of their efforts and remained committed to improving their welfare, as they intensified the ongoing war against drug abuse and trafficking across the country.