NDLEA seizes illicit drugs loaded inside petrol truck, others + Video

In its nationwide operations in the last one week, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have seized illicit drugs loaded into a petrol truck and others.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement he made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Babafemi revealed that in Niger State, NDLEA officers, acting on intelligence, on May 7, 2025 intercepted a fuel truck marked ABJ 693 XU and three other vehicles loaded with 246 bags of skunk, a strain of cannabis, with a combined weight of 3,047 kilograms along Suleja-Kaduna Road.

Four suspects arrested with the exhibits were Christopher Onyema, 47; Benedict Etineruba Young, 54; Chukwudi Ujue Jerry, 30; and Mohammed Abdullahi Danasabe.

Apart from the fuel truck, three other vehicles were recovered from the suspects: Honda Odyssey bus, marked YAB 667 CZ; Gulf bus, with registration number GWA 125 TQ; and

Honda Odyssey, bus marked ABJ 230 CN.

At Oja Amukoko in Ijora area of Lagos, two suspects: Eze Chekube Emmanuel and Ike Samuel Chinyerem, were on May 8 arrested by NDLEA operatives with a total of 109,914 pills of tramadol, swinol, and nitrozepam seized from them.

While 52.5kg skunk was recovered from two suspects: Lukman Sabo Umar, 23, and Tukur Ammadu, 20, in a bus at Gwantu, Sanga Local Government Area Kaduna State on May 6, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Bode Saadu-Jebba Expressway, Kwara State on May 5 arrested Rufai Nasiru with 45,400 pills of tramadol 225mg.

In Bauchi State, NDLEA officers on patrol along Bauchi-Gombe Road on May 6 intercepted a Toyota Tundra jeep marked RBC 111 DW conveying 526 blocks of skunk weighing 505kg with two suspects: Isaac Onogure, 37 and Ikechukwu Peter, 44, arrested.

A total of 31 kegs containing 775 litres of codeine syrup were recovered from two suspects: Hafizu Isa Uman, 34, and Ismail Shehu, 48, when NDLEA operatives raided their hideout at Rijiyar Zaki area of Kano on May 10, while 1.1kg of Loud consignment concealed in pillow coming from Thailand was on May 6 intercepted by NDLEA officers at a courier company in Lagos.

The War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy activities by NDLEA Commands equally continued across the country in the past week.

Some of them included WADA sensitisation lecture delivered to students and staff of Federal Government College, Sokoto, Sokoto State; Deeper Life International College, Nteje, Anambra State; Martins Sanda Girls Science College, Paikoro, Niger State; Restoration Power International School, Idua Eket, Akwa Ibom State; while Oyo State Command delivered WADA enlightenment lecture to members of the League of Imams and Alfas at Iseyin Central Mosque, Iseyin.

