NDLEA seizes illegal drugs hidden in noodles packs en-route Bayelsa creeks

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has thwarted the bid by three suspects: Ebuka Eze, 31; Ugochukwu Okoro, 44; and Kingsley Uzim, 27, to smuggle psychoactive substances into Bayelsa creeks.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the psychoactive substances which included codeine, molly, tramadol and diazepam weighed 73.425 kilograms.

He said the suspects were to smuggle the drugs to the creeks in Southern Ijaw area of Bayelsa.

He added that they were arrested on Wednesday, March 27 by NDLEA operatives at Swali jetty, Yenagoa.

“Uzim was nabbed at Amasoma in a follow up operation. The drugs were concealed in jumbo sacks and conveyed to the jetty in a tricycle,” he said.

Also, two suspects: Eniola Muyideen and Bankole Shuaib were arrested with 137 blocks of Indian hemp weighing 71kg during a raid at Imo, and Ogun on Friday March, 29.

Babafemi said that NDLEA operatives in Taraba recovered 39,980 pills of tramadol from a suspect, Abubakar Mohammed, 33, in Lankaviri village.

He added that another suspect, Apaji Vincent, 29, was arrested in Wukari on Thursday, March 28 with 131kg of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“In Abia , Nwachukwuu Chinedu, 28, was arrested on Friday March 29 at Akara Ahuba, Isikwuato local government area by NDLEA officers.

“NDLEA officials recovered 46.65kg of Indian hemp and different quantities of tramadol, methamphetamine and rohypnol as well as N71,500 monetary exhibit from him.”