NDLEA seizes 75.75kg skunk from Canada

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized 75.75kgs of cannabis indica, which came from Montreal, Canada, hidden in a container of four used vehicles.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that this was coming barely a month after operatives at the Tincan seaport intercepted a consignment of 24.5kgs of cannabis indica, concealed in used vehicles imported from Canada.

He said the consignment had also been traced to a suspect already in custody in connection with the earlier seizure, Steve Adigwe and his accomplice, Cedrick Maduweke who was still on the run.

Similarly, operatives at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the airport on Jan. 26 intercepted a sack of new clothes going to Sierra Leone.

‘During a thorough search of the consignment, a parcel of white crystalline substance that tested positive to methamphetamine with a gross weight of 1kg, and 300grams of skunk and 100grams ecstasy were recovered.

“A freight agent, Mfonabasi Victor Joseph, was already arrested in connection with the seizure, ” he said.

Also, 255,500 pills of tramadol and diazepam were allegedly recovered from an Italy based suspect, Duru Josephat.

Babafemi said that the suspect concealed the drugs in two of the bags he was travelling with to Milan, Italy on an Ethiopian airline flight.

“He confessed he bought the drugs in Onitsha, Anambra State, and was taking them to Italy to sell, ” he said.

Babafemi reported the Chairman, NDLEA, retired Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa, as appreciating the efforts and commitment of the officers, men and women of the Tincan and SACHO commands of the agency to rid Nigeria of the menace of illicit drugs.

Marwa urged them and their compatriots across the country not to relent.