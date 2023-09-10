NDLEA seizes 685 kg of illicit drugs, dismantles 13 drug joints in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kaduna State Command, says its operatives have seized 685.179 Kg of illicit drugs and dismantled 13 illicit drug joints in Kaduna.

The state Commander, NDLEA, Ibrahim Braji, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Sunday that the seizure and dismantling of the joint were made in August.

Braji disclosed that within the period, 86 suspects were arrested with 83 males and three females.

The commander explained that the various drugs seized included Indian Hemp 650.690 kg, Cocaine 0.004 kg, Heroin 0.003 kg, Methamphetamine 0.197 kg, Tramadol 9.336kg and Psychotropic substances 24.949kg.

He disclosed that the 13 joints were in Tirkaniya, Kantin Kwari garage, Badarawa, Filin Minister, Mangarori, Kafanchan, Unguwar Gimbiya, Kauru, Birnin Yero, Narayi, Unguwar Gwari, Hayin Na’iya and Hayin Dan Mani.

The commander also disclosed that its operatives recovered 100 rounds of live ammunition, live bullets, one pistol marked 73.1×19, one locally made pistol and 448-round live ammunition of 7.69mm.

Braji said fight against illicit drug and consumption was a collective responsibility and appealed for support, to address the menace.

He called for timely information to evolve proactive measures.