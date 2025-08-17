NDLEA seizes 538,980 tramadol pills in three states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has recovered 538,980 pills of tramadol in Kaduna, Gombe and Kogi.

Its spokesman, Femi Babafemi said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that operatives of the agency on August 11, recovered 128,000 capsules of tramadol from a suspect, Sani Mohammed,32, at Jauro Jatau area of Gombe metropolis.

Also, a total of 337,800 capsules of the same pharmaceutical opioid were seized by operatives on patrol along Okene-Lokoja highway, Kogi.

He said the drugs were seized from the driver of a commercial bus, Sulaiman Oyedokun, 47, coming from Onitsha, heading to Kotangora in Niger.

“29,840 capsules of tramadol were seized from a suspect, Saleh Babangida, 20, at a check point in Wukari area of the state on Saturday, August 16.

Also, in Kaduna, two suspects: Mohammed Amdife, 46, and Sulaiman Mohammed, 22, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 22,640 pills of tramadol and rohypnol at Gwargwaje check point, Zaria and Tudun Wada area of Zaria metropolis.

Similarly, two other suspects: Caroline David, 51, and Abdulhadi Umar, 30, were nabbed over the seizure of 111.1kg skunk intercepted along Zaria – Kano Road.

In another development, Babafemi said that a total of 11, 250kg of skunk was destroyed on 4.5 hectares of farmland on Tuesday, August 12, during a raid in Taraba.

He said NDLEA operatives assisted by Sardauna Emirate Council and the Nigeria Forest Hunters Security Service raided the Tanmiya forest in Sardauna Local Government Area of Taraba

Babafemi quoted the NDLEA Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), as commending the officers and men of Gombe, Kogi, Kaduna, Kano and Taraba for the feat achieved.

Marwa enjoined them and their colleagues across the country to continue with the ongoing efforts to end drug abuse and trafficking.

