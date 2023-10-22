NDLEA seizes 4.8 tonnes of skunk in five states

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted no fewer than 4.8tonnes of skunk in Imo, Edo, Ondo, Kano, and Ekiti states, respectively.

A statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi stated this on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that operatives in Imo intercepted a Mercedes Benz container truck marked ABN 418 YN parked in an isolated area along Owerri – Onitsha expressway on Sunday October 15.

He said that a search of the abandoned truck led to the recovery of 168 bags of skunk weighing 1, 854 kilograms.

“Not less than 1,381.3kgs of the same substance were seized in four interdiction operations in parts of Edo state.

“This is including: Ekpon community, Igueben LGA; Iguiye forest in Ovia North East LGA; Iruekpen, Ndokwa West where a suspect, Samuel Nwocha was arrested and Egwalor village in Onwude LGA.

“Also, the duo of Obune Prince and Chika Obi was arrested and their Audi 80 salon car marked BEN 406 CL loaded with cannabis sativa, recovered, ” he said.

Also, In Kano State, an ex-convict, Aminu Suleiman, 46, was arrested along with Haruna Abdurrahaman, 41, and Joseph Esezobor, 34, at Gadar Tamburawa area of the state on Saturday 14th October while 106kgs of cannabis were recovered from them.

“Aminu was first arrested with 22kgs of cannabis on 3rd June 2022 and convicted by the Court on 24th November 2022.

“Five other suspects: Inusa Ali, Yahaya Musa, Abba Audu, Ali Abubakar, and Bunu Kyari were also arrested at Gadar Tamburawa area of Kano on Monday Oct. 16 for dealing in 75.3kgs of skunks, ” he said.

Meanwhile, operatives of the Zone J Command of the agency seized 478kgs of cannabis in a forest in Ikere Ekiti on Friday.

Babafemi said that those of Ondo State command also recovered a total of 928kgs of the same substance.

He said, “This was recovered in a bush by Shagari market, along Ifon-Owo express road, and Ibola camp, Ipele forest.”

However, In Borno, a suspect, Sani Mohammed, 31, was arrested on Saturday with 182kgs of cannabis at Njimtilo, along Maiduguri – Damaturu road, ” the director said.