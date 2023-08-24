NDLEA seizes 369.903KG of illicit drug, arrests 73 suspects in Kaduna

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Kaduna State Command says its operatives have seized 369.903KG illicit drugs and arrested 73 suspects in Kaduna State.

The state Commander of the NDLEA, Ibrahim Braji, revealed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said the arrest and seizure were made in June.

Braji said within the period under review, the command had seven convictions at the Federal High Court in Kaduna.

The Commander said the drugs seized included Indian Hemp 93.056kg, Heroin 0.166kg, Cocaine 0.031kg, Methamphetamine 0,030kg, Tramadol 0.056kg and other Psychotropic substances 276.564kg.

Braji said the command also recovered a 2MM pistol marked 7737 and a locally made pistol.

“Within the month under review, six illicit drug joints were dismantled, which included Kunku Rigasa, Rido, Mararaban Jos and Kasuwar sati,” he said.

He said the command will continue its fight against illicit drugs in the state to standstill.

Braji warned that illegal drug dealers and users would not be spared if they are arrested by the agency.