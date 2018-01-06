NDLEA seizes 19 sacks of India hemp in Osun, arrests suspect

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Osun State Command said it had confiscated 19 sacks of Indian hemp (Cannabis Sativa) at Ifewara town in Osun State, following intelligence report.

The State Commandant of the NDLEA, Samuel Egbeola, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Egbeola said the operatives of the agency confiscated the sacks, which contained 272kg of Indian hemp on Thursday at Ifewara town in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the operatives of the agency were able to achieve the feat through intelligence gathering.

He added that a suspect was also arrested in connection with the seized drug.

Egbeola said: “Intelligence on this seizure was given by good people of the state and we solicit for more of this from them.

“Investigation has, however, commenced on the seizure.

“We are always ready to achieve our mandate of making the state a drug-free state.”

Egbeola said the agency remains committed to making the state free of illicit drugs and crime.

He re-assured the people of the state that the agency would not rest on its oars until people involved in illicit drug trafficking were apprehended.

He called on members of the public to cooperate with the agency by always giving useful information that would lead to the arrest of anyone involved in Indian hemp cultivation, sale and distribution.

Egbeola said: “We are appealing to the people of the state to always relate information on Cannabis farms, especially plantations to the NDLEA.

“Our office is always open; so people with useful information are always welcome at anytime so we can all work together in ensuring a drug free state.

“It is our mandate to rid the state of illicit drugs and this can only be made possible with the support and cooperation of the people.”