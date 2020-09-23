The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Zamfara Command, has impounded a truck conveying 1,503.044 kilogrammes of illicit drugs.

The State Commander, Gabriel Adamu, stated this at a press conference in Tsafe town on Wednesday.

Adamu said that officers of the command in Tsafe, acting on intelligence reports, intercepted a Mercedes Benz truck with registration number Anambra XY 200 FGG, along Gusau-Zaria expressway.

He said the illicit drugs contained in the truck include Cannabis sativa 185kgs, Hypnox 11.5kgs, Diazepam 14kgs, Valinex-5 22.7kgs, Exol-5 310kgs and Codeine syrup 59.844kgs among others.

Adamu said that two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure, adding that investigation was ongoing before further actions.

He warned drug merchants to have a change of heart or face justice.

The commander also solicited the assistance of the general public to continue providing the agency with useful information.