NDLEA seizes 10.8kg drugs, arrests 88 suspects in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement (NDLEA) has seized 10.8kg of illicit drugs and arrested 88 offenders in Lagos State in January.

Its spokesman in the Lagos State Command, Musa Mallum stated Monday that those arrested were males and eight females.

He added that drug joints raided and dismantled in the state in January were located at Alaba Rago, Lagos and Agege areas.

The Command secured 11 convictions against offenders who would spend between three years and five yearsßß behind bars.

“Among assets forfeited by the offenders were a truckßß and N1.9 million,’’ he stated.ß

Mallum quoted the NDLEA Commander in Lagos State, Mr Umaru Adoro as saying that “the NDLEA will not spare drug offenders found culpable.’’

Adoro also warned drug peddlers to desist from the devilish business as it impacts negatively on youths and on the larger society.