NDLEA seizes 1.1 tonnes of Tramadol, 396kg of codeine syrup in Kaduna

The National Drug Law enforcement Agency seized 1.2 tonnes of tramadol tablets and 396kg of codeine syrup and in Kaduna State on Monday and Tuesday.

The Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Narcotics, Maijama’a Abdullahi, said this at a news conference in Kaduna.

Abdullahi said on Wednesday that the tramadol tablets were seized in Zaria Local Government Area of the state.

There were about 2.3 million tablets in the haul made on Monday, he said.

Abdullahi said operatives of the NDLEA also arrested one suspect in relation to a tramadol haul at a poultry farm and the farm was consequently sealed.

He added that on Tuesday, operatives on motorised patrol stopped and searched a Toyota bus with registration number RBC 752 XE where they found 15 sacks of codeine syrup.

The sacks of codeine were concealed under cartons of beer and malt drinks, he said.

The driver told the operatives that the consignment of drugs was loaded at Onitsha Market in Anambra for delivery in Kaduna.

“The 2,919 bottles of codeine syrup weighing 396 kg, have street value of N10.5 million,” Abdullahi said.

He added that investigation was on-going to establish the would-be recipient of the codeine in Kaduna.

Abdullahi also told newsmen that 73 suspects, including a female, were arrested so far in the state in April while in possession of illicit drugs.