NDLEA recovers various quantities of drugs nationwide

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have recovered various quantities of illegal substances across the country in various operations.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by the NDLEA’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi.

He revealed that NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation, attached to courier companies in Lagos, intercepted various quantities of Dextromethorphan mixed with heroin; Methamphetamine; Dimethyl Sulfone; and Cannabis concealed in different objects going to Europe.

Babafemi said while 272 grams of dextromethorphan mixed with heroin going to Greece were recovered from white neck beads, 665 grams of cannabis being shipped to Hong Kong were hidden in bars of Dudu Osun black bathing soap, 261 grams of Dimethyl Sulfone going to New Zealand hidden in reels of weaving threads and 1.5kgs of Methamphetamine also going to New Zealand neatly packed in an MP3 player after all the parts were removed and the substance stuffed as replacement.

In Kano State, a woman and four men: Ladi Peter,47; Umar Salisu, 38; Ahmed Naheeb, 36; Ibrahim Umar, 42; and Musa Suleman, 43, were arrested in connection with the seizure of 977.7 kilograms of cannabis sativa from them by NDLEA operatives along Zaria-Kano Road, Kwanar Dangora on August 4 and July 31.

In the same vein, 2,445 kilograms of cannabis sativa were recovered from the warehouse of a fleeing suspect, Usman Nar, at Madinatu area of Jere Local Government Area of Borno State on August 5.

No fewer than 57,450 pills of tramadol, rohypnol and exol-5 as well as 4,082 bottles of codeine-based syrup were recovered from a suspect, Joseph Usman, in a commercial bus that left Onitsha, Anambra State for Abuja along Abaji-Abuja highway on August 4.