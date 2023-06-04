NDLEA recovers Loud from four imported vehicles from Canada

Not less than 76.9 kilograms of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, was recovered from four used vehicles in a container from Canada.

The drug was discovered inside the container marked: MSDU6686346, from Canada, the NDLEA said on Sunday.

According to a statement from the anti-narcotics agency, the discovery was made at the Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State between June 1 and 2, 2023 during a joint inspection of the shipment with operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, who signed the statement, said the request for 100 per cent examination of the shipment followed earlier intelligence received by the Agency on the container.