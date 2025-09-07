NDLEA recovers huge illicit drugs from Italy-bound Nigerian, 40ft container

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has recovered illicit drugs from an Italy-bound Nigerian, Gabriel Michael and a 40ft container.

While Michael was nabbed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos State, the 40ft container was recovered at the Onne Port in Rivers State.

According to available information on Sunday, Michael was arrested on September 5, 2025 by NDLEA operatives at the departure hall of Terminal 1 of the Lagos airport while attempting to board an Air France flight to Italy.

He was found to have concealed a total of 24,480 pills of tramadol 100mg, 200mg, and 225mg, which he claimed he was going to sell for 19,520 euros.

Also Read

A total of 160,200 bottles of codeine-based syrup were discovered in a 40ft container during a joint examination of the shipment by NDLEA officers and men of Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies at the West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) Port Harcourt Ports Complex, Onne, Rivers State on September 4.

The container, which has 220 cartons of ceramic sanitary wares used as cover for the codeine syrup, was one of the shipments watch-listed and tracked by a special operations unit of NDLEA while the illicit consignment has an estimated street value of over N1.1 billion.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']