NDLEA recovers 50,000 pills of tramadol inside gas cylinder + Video

In an interdiction operation in Kano, Kano State, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have recovered 50,000 pills of tramadol hidden inside a 50 litre gas cylinder.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

He said during the operation that led to the recovery, a 45-year-old suspect, Michael Ogundele, was arrested with the gas cylinder at Gadar Tamburawa, along Zaria-Kano Road.

Based on credible intelligence, welding tools were later used to cut the giant cylinder after which 50,000 pills of tramadol 225mg concealed in it were extracted.

While Sunday Ogar, 40, was nabbed at Gunduwawa area of Kano on March 19 with 27kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, a female suspect, Khadijah Abdullahi, 40, was arrested with 424 bottles of codeine-based syrup at Lungun Bulala Yalwa area of the state on March 18.

In Lagos, the duo of Olumuyiwa Kolawole and Samod Adisa were nabbed with 67.5kg skunk in Mushin just as 100.8kg of same psychoactive substance was recovered from the store of two fleeing suspects in Anifowoshe area of Mushin, while Isah Idris was arrested in Apapa with 4.5kg skunk, 600 grams of tramadol 225mg, and 30 litres of codeine syrup on March 18.

Another suspect, Yahaya Mohamed, was arrested the same day in the Ikotun area of the state with different quantities of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine.

Across the country, NDLEA Commands and formations continued to intensify their War Against Drug Abuse social advocacy sensitisation engagements in schools, markets, motor parts, workplaces and worship centres in the past week.

These included WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Chrisland School, Ikeja, Lagos State; Hakimi Secondary School, Mokwa, Niger State; Marist Comprehensive College, Nteje, Anambra State; Ikole City College, Ikole Ekiti, Ekiti State; Government Day Secondary School, Sunane, Sokoto State; and Government Day Secondary School, Jada, Adamawa State.

