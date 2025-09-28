NDLEA records massive seizures nationwide + Photos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has recorded massive seizures in the last one week.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi, revealed this to newsmen on Sunday in a statement he issued.

Babafemi said two suspects: Aliyu Sani, 27, and Yahaya Tata, 26, were on September 17, 2025 arrested by NDLEA operatives along Zaria-Kano Road, Gadar Tamburawa, Kano State with 30,030 pills of tramadol seized from them.

Three suspects: Friday Elebechi, 35; Tobin Godgift, 30; and Aya Clement, 30, were arrested by NDLEA operatives at Swali jetty, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State on September 22, 2025 after 12kg of skunk, a strain of cannabis, and 50 Diana AAA cartridges were recovered from them.

A 45-year-old ex-convict Femi Owoeye, aka Do Good, was on September 25 arrested by NDLEA officers at his 24, Oke-Igele Street, Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State home.

Owoeye was found in possession of 32kg skunk and 10.5grams of tramadol.

He had been convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment for a similar drug trafficking offence in 2016.

In Kaduna State, a suspect Adedamola Olayeni, 56, was on September 22 arrested with 404 blocks of skunk weighing 262.6kg at the Abuja-Kaduna Tollgate.

The consignment was found in his Honda Pilot jeep marked MKA 499 TT, coming from Osogbo, Osun State and heading to Katsina State.

Another suspect, Zubairu Haruna, 30, was on September 24 found with 506grams of methamphetamine at the Gwantu-Fadan Karshi checkpoint, Kaduna, while a follow up operation in Gombe State led to the arrest of the actual receiver of the consignment, Babangida Mohammed, 25.

No fewer than 85,100 pills of tramadol and other opioids were seized from the trio of Dauda Abubakar, Abdullahi Umar, and Ismaila Muhammed at Apapa area of Lagos on September 22, while NDLEA operatives in Abuja the following day, September 23, arrested Opeyemi Ogundipe, 40, with 2.1kg Colorado along the Abaji-Gwagwalada Expressway.

In Edo State, NDLEA officers on September 23 destroyed a total of 12,115.6kg skunk on 4.846244 hectares of cannabis plantation at Uromi forest in Esan West LGA, where two suspects: Ernest Uche, 44, and Felix Mugorga, 31, were arrested and 345.5kg processed substance was evacuated.

At Ogu forest, Igueben LGA, no less than 12,031.245kg of the same psychoactive substance was destroyed on 4.438442 hectares of cannabis farm on September 24 with 106.1kg processed consignment evacuated.

Also Read

A truck conveying 82 bags of skunk concealed in bags of charcoal with a total weight of 1,025kg was intercepted by NDLEA operatives along Wareke-Auchi road, Etsako West LGA on September 26, while two suspects: Kabiru Abdulahi, 35, and Anas Safiyanu, 20, were apprehended in connection with the seizure.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of RCM Primary School 1, Igboora, Oyo State; Champion International Academy, Enugu-Ezike, Enugu State; Government Day Secondary School, Babban-Mutum, Katsina State; Government Girls Arabic Secondary School, Dakata Kawaji, Nasarawa LGA, Kano State; Solomon Primary School, Oko Balogun, Epe, Lagos State; while the Kogi Ctate Command of the NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to the Ejeh Ankpa, HRH Alhaji Abubakar Ahmed Yakubu, in Ankpa.