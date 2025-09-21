NDLEA records massive recoveries in nationwide operations

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency recorded massive recoveries in nationwide operations in the past week.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, in Adamawa State, no fewer than 233,800 pills of tramadol were recovered by NDLEA operatives in three raids with two suspects arrested in parts of the state.

A total of 195,600 pills of the opioid were recovered from an abandoned Toyota Sienna vehicle in Mayo Belwa area of Yola South on September 17, 2025, while a suspect Rita Zira was nabbed in Jambutu area of Jimeta Yola with 27,900 pills of tramadol discovered in her bedroom.

Another suspect, Halilu Abubakar, 22, was arrested with 10,300 pills of the same substance by NDLEA officers at Namtari checkpoint, Yola on September 20.

No less than 109 bags of skunk, a strain of cannabis, weighing 1,099.4 kilograms were seized from a suspect Hammed Danladi Aliyu, 40, by NDLEA operatives supported by members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG) along Gummi-Daki Takwas Road, Zamfara State, while conveying the consignment in a Mitsubishi Canter truck marked LRN 568XB to a village called Company in Gummi LGA on September 20.

While two suspects: Babangida Usman and Ismail Ibrahim, were arrested with 14,000 capsules of tramadol along Damaturu-Potiskum Road, Yobe state, NDLEA operatives in Taraba State on September 17 nabbed Anas Hamisu, 28, with three sacks of skunk that weighed 25.525kg at Garba-Chede, Bali LGA.

In Edo State, two cannabis farms on 4.532025 hectares located at Atororo forest in Owan West LGA with an estimated yield of 11,330.0625kg were on September 17 destroyed by NDLEA officers who also recovered eleven bags of processed skunk and seeds weighing 148kg.

Suspects arrested at the plantations included Mathew Onoja, 56; Moses Thomas Male, 18; and Friday Uchenjin, 38.

With the same vigour, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places, and communities among others in the past week.

These include: WADA sensitisation lecture to students and staff of Sultan Abdulrahman College of Health Technology, Gwadabawa, Sokoto State; Sarki Abdul Primary School, Dankama border town, Katsina State; Government Secondary School, Gwaram, Jigawa State; St. Mary Junior Secondary School, North Bank Makurdi, Benue State; and Ummulkhair Islamiyya, Tudun Wada, Kano, while Zone 11 Command of NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to Enugu State First Lady, Nkechinyere Mbah, among others.

