NDLEA records major breakthroughs in one week

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) recorded major breakthroughs in the last one week nationwide.

This was part of the disclosures made by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the anti-narcotic agency, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

In a statement he issued, Babafemi revealed that not less than 53,250 kilograms of skunk were destroyed on a 21.3 hectares of cannabis farm in Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Seventy bags of the same psychoactive substance weighing 1,140kg were recovered by NDLEA operatives during an operation that lasted between October 12 and 13, 2025 in the town.

Suspects arrested included Matthew Emmanuel, 26; James Moses, 27; and Israel Samuel, 20.

This followed the destruction of 17,400kg skunk on 6.96 hectares of plantation by NDLEA operatives at Aponmu forest reserve, Akure, Ondo State on October 12, 2025.

In Oyo State, Aliyu Muhammed, 50; Babarinde Segun,32; Ogunbiyi Sanjo, 30; and Ajani Oluro, 30, were nabbed with 596kg skunk at Apata-Ako, Igboora, while Jacob Afolabi, 30, and Salako Oluwatobi, 25, were arrested with 273kg of same substance at Odo-Oyan, Igangan on October 16.

While Joseph Andrew was arrested in possession of 88kg skunk on October 15 by NDLEA operatives at Ona-Imeko, Ogun State, another suspect Festus Udoh, 42, was nabbed with 13,000 pills of opioids along Onitsha-Owerri Road, Imo State.

In the same vein, a total of 74.5kg skunk was recovered from the store of a suspect, Joseph Chukwujamaa, at Umuogbo-Agu village, Enugu State on October 18.

Also Read

In Lagos, no fewer than 11 bags of skunk weighing 117kg were recovered from the base of a suspect, Ramoni Olukowi, in Mushin area on October 18, 2025, while a total of 80,000 bottles of codeine-based syrup were intercepted in a container earlier watch-listed by NDLEA coming from India during a joint examination of the shipment with men of the Nigeria Customs Service and other security agencies at the Apapa port on October 14.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places, and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA advocacy lecture to students and staff of Commercial Grammar School, Igogo Ekiti, Ekiti State; Junior Secondary Smart School, Kasarawa, Katsina State; Government Technical College, Ahoada, Rivers State; Government Girls Junior Secondary School, Yau Danzabuwa, Babura, Jigawa State; Attarbiyya Community College, Hotoro, Kano, Kano State; Fuga Mixed Secondary School, Fuga, Edo State; St. Cyprian Special Science School, Nsukka, Enugu State; and St. Peter’s College, Olomore, Abeokuta, Ogun State.