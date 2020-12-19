The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Anambra State says it confiscated 2.5 tonnes of illicit drug this year.

The Commander of the Agency in the state, Mohammed Idris, made this known while briefing newsmen in Awka on the achievements of the agency from January to December this year.

Idris said despite the fact that the year had been challenging as a result of Coronavirus, the agency was able to seize 1.7 tonnes of canabis sativa, 0.992kg of cocaine, 0.0102kg of heroine and 688.8813kg of psychotropic substances.

He pointed out that the seizure this year outweighed that of last year five times, which stood at 450kg.

He explained that 131 suspects were arrested within the year, out of whom 10 were female.

According to Idris, 125 cases were pending in court, while the agency secured 20 convictions.

The Commander also emphasised that 94 drug users had been counseled and rehabilitated, out of whom four were female.

Idris also stated that 20 drug users were currently undergoing counseling and rehabilitation at its rehabilitation center in Onitsha.

The NDLEA boss explained that the agency had concluded plans along with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration of Christmas and New Year in the state.

Commander Idris, who thanked Governor Willie Obiano for his assistance to the agency, advised parents to keep their eyes on their children to prevent them from joining bad groups during and after the festive period.