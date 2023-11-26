NDLEA raids Osun ‘unholy alliance’ party, recovers drugs + Video, photos

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have raided a lounge in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, where a night party organised for illicit substance abuse was to be held and arrested some of the organisers who were found with drug exhibits.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, the raid was carried out on Saturday at Berrymist Lounge located at Ofatedo area of Osogbo.

He said the raid followed credible intelligence that some persons were going to hold a night party, tagged: “Unholy Alliance…for Stoners and Drunkards.”

At the party, different types of illicit substances were going to be sold and consumed by patrons.

Soon after the organisers began to gather at Berrymist Lounge, NDLEA operatives swooped on them, arrested them and recovered illicit substances of abuse and drug paraphernalia from them.

Those arrested included Ikotun Omolayo, 25; Fola Olabode, 30; and Akorede Adunni Ajibola, 22.

The management of the lounge has also been invited for further investigation.

This comes on the heels of an earlier raid on November 23, 2023 at Area 5 forest reserve, Ile-Ife in Osun State, where operatives recovered 156kg of cannabis sativa.