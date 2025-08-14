NDLEA raids Kano drug dens, arrests 49 suspects

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Kano Strategic Command says it has arrested 49 suspects for various drug-related offences involving different quantities of illicit substances in the state during a raid on drug dens.

Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Wednesday in Kano.

He said that the suspects were arrested during raids on August 7 and 8 as part of efforts to curb drug crimes.

Muhammad-Maigatari said: “On August 7 and August 8, the agency dislodged several key locations known for drug-related activities and arrested 34 suspects at Massallacin Idi, Fagge Plaza, Kofar Mata, Kofar Wambai, Kofar Dan’agundi, Makabartar Dan’agundi, Ladanai, Zage, and Tashar Rimi at Rimi Market.

“The command also raided Kano Line Motor Park and Tashar Rami Motor Park in Na’ibawa, where 15 suspects were apprehended.”

Also Read:

According to him, items recovered from the suspects included cannabis sativa, pregabalin, diazepam, codeine syrup, rohypnol, suck and die, rubber solution, and locally made weapons.

The NDLEA State Commander, Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, said the operation was part of efforts to dismantle drug joints and disrupt the networks of dealers in the state.

“Since the elevation of the NDLEA’s operations to a strategic command level, there has been a notable increase in the effectiveness and scope of our work,” Idris-Ahmad said.

He commended retired Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, for his unwavering support and leadership.

“Buba-Marwa’s commitment to a drug-free society empowers our team to pursue our mission with renewed vigour,” he said.

Idris-Ahmad urged those involved in drug trafficking to desist, warning that the agency would not relent in its pursuit of a drug-free society.

He said: “The NDLEA remains dedicated to protecting the public from the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking.”

He said that investigation was ongoing, and when completed, the suspects would be charged to court.

Post Views: 19