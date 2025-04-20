NDLEA pushes for drug tests on NYSC members

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) is advocating for mandatory drug testing for all prospective members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

NDLEA Chairman, retired Brigadier General Buba Marwa, said the agency is tackling drug abuse by promoting drug testing in universities.

He spoke during a “Training the Trainer” event, organised by NDLEA in partnership with Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) in Abuja on Saturday.

The initiative aims to equip church leaders and community influencers with tools to educate youths, prevent drug use, and support families battling addiction.

Represented by Ngozi Madubuike, NDLEA’s Director of Drug Demand Reduction, Marwa said drug tests at NYSC camps would help deter substance use.

He explained the tests would also enable timely support and intervention for those who test positive for drugs during orientation.

The programme is part of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) campaign aimed at reducing drug demand and building stronger support networks for youths.

The policy has already been adopted by some universities and state governments and is gradually gaining wider acceptance.

Also Read

NDLEA supplies affordable test kits to schools and assigns trained officers to carry out drug testing procedures.

The agency is pushing for drug test requirements in other sectors, including public service, in spite of some opposition.

Marwa said: “If youths know camps include drug tests, they’ll avoid it.

“The goal is early help for those who need it.”

He emphasised urgent collective action is needed to address the rising trend of drug abuse in the country.

While NDLEA focuses on arrests, seizures, and prosecutions, it also addresses demand through education and rehabilitation initiatives.

Marwa said the roots of drug abuse lie in wider social, economic, and environmental factors beyond the agency’s control.

He stressed the importance of parents, teachers, religious figures, and communities working together for prevention.

Parents were urged to speak openly with children, monitor their peers and online habits, and promote strong moral values.

He explained that only a united national effort can reverse the growing crisis of substance abuse among Nigerian youths.

“NDLEA sees collaboration with NYSC and educational institutions as vital to combating drug abuse among the youth population,” he said.

Juliet Michael, a childhood education expert and National Cancer Society secretary, praised the initiative as timely and necessary.

Michael said the programme supports families at a time when moral values are rapidly declining in many homes.

She reflected: “In the past, a look from parents was enough.

“Today, many parents struggle to connect with their children.”

She blamed peer pressure and poor role modelling for the erosion of discipline and positive values among youths.

Michael urged parents to be examples, welcome their children’s friends, and create environments that nurture good behaviour.

She added that workshops like this help instil positive values in families and counteract harmful trends in society.

She stressed that parents must live the values they expect, as the home remains the bedrock of national change.

Another participant, Iyenoma Osazee, said the training empowers people to detect early drug use and guide affected individuals towards treatment.

Post Views: 1