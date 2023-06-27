NDLEA prosecutes 70 for drug crimes in Osun 

The Osun State Commander, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nnadi Chidi has disclosed that the command successfully prosecuted 70 people for drug crimes in the last one year.

Chidi said the command arrested 315 suspects, including 279 males and 36 females for drug related offences in which illicit drugs that weighed 4,776.38644kg were seized.

In a press statement marking the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse, Chidi vowed that the Command would rid the state of illicit drugs.

Nnadi said the 2023 International Day Against Drug Abuse with the theme “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention,” was apt towards addressing drug abuse challenge.

He noted that this year’s theme focuses on the need to be unbiased and not judgemental about drug users and dependent individuals so as to hasten their recovery and attain the goal of a drug free society.

He cautioned against stigmatization of drug users so as not to deter them from seeking help and thereby making recovery difficult for them.

His words, “Amid global strategy to curtail the menace of drug abuse, cases have remained on a rise in recent years. Consequences of drugs are fast becoming more threatening than anticipated especially among young people in Osun State. The abuse of drugs and other unconventional substance of abuse has become significant threat to public health, security and economic development.

“Osun State Command recorded remarkable feat in the drug demand suppression advocacy. a.k.a (WADA – War Against Drug Abuse). Within the period under review, the WADA team of the Command has continued to propagate WADA with rallies at market places, sensitization and campaigns to schools, work places, religious houses and communities aimed at arming the people of Osun State with facts about drug abuse and prevailing consequences.

“The Headquarters at Abuja also established a drug abuse call centre which broadens access to treatment and rehabilitation. The 24/7 helpline 080010203040 connects callers with counsellors and mental health professionals.

“The aim of 2023 campaign is to raise awareness about the importance of treating people who use drugs with respect and empathy, offering alternatives to punishment, prioritizing prevention and leading with compassion.

“It is also geared towards combating stigma and discrimination against people who use drugs – promote words that are respectful and non-judgemental.

“The weeklong commemoration exercise started with a TV/Radio talk on Friday and a Jumma’at prayer, Road Walk Against Drug Abuse on Saturday from the office at Testing Ground to Old Garage, Osogbo, Thanksgiving Church Service at Cathedral Church of All Saints, Osogbo on Sunday and the final climax on Monday with Secondary School debate and Press Release.

“The State Command will continue to sustain the supply control and demand suppression of drugs in collaboration with other stakeholders in Osun State.

“I will like to use this medium to thank the Executive Governor of Osun State, his Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke and other stakeholders in the State for their unflinching support in the War Against Drug Abuse.

“Let this also serve as a clarion call to drug cultivators and dealers in Osun State to either relocate or face the consequences of arrest and prosecution”, he said.