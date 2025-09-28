NDLEA, Police arrest 57 in Kano drug raid 

The Kano State Strategic Command of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in collaboration with the Nigeria Police has arrested 57 suspects for drug-related offences in a joint operation across the state.

This was contained in a statement on Sunday in Kano by Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari, the Public Relations Officer of the State command.

According to the statement, the operation, conducted on September 24, 25 and 27, was part of the ongoing efforts of the Kano State Joint Taskforce for Peace Restoration and Youth Rehabilitation, under the leadership of Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim-Kofar Mata, to rid the state of crime.

The raids were carried out in areas like Kofar Ruwa, Tashar Rami, Rijiyar Lemo, Kurna, Mil Tara, Zage, Dorayi Karshen Waya, Dawanau and Filin Idi, identified as drug hotspots.

“Operatives recovered assorted illicit substances and several locally made weapons, while preliminary investigations are ongoing to prosecute those found culpable,” the statement said.

The statement quoted Mata as reaffirming the taskforce’s determination to rid Kano of drug abuse and related crimes.

He said: “Our resolve to eradicate drug abuse and associated thuggery in Kano remains unshakeable.

“We will continue to work tirelessly to create a safer, healthier community for all.”

He commended officers of the NDLEA and police for their dedication and urged community leaders, parents, and civil society groups to support the campaign against drugs and thuggery.

Also, the NDLEA Commander in Kano State Abubakar Idris-Ahmad, expressed appreciation to Governor Abba Kabir-Yusuf for his support.

Idris-Ahmad noted that the state government’s commitment to curbing substance abuse and thuggery had greatly boosted ongoing security and rehabilitation initiatives.

The commander further commended all personnel of the agency who participated in the operation for their professionalism, as well as the police for their continued cooperation and support during the exercise.