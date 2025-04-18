NDLEA operatives shot during Abuja operation + Photos

Three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been shot and hospitalised for gunshot injuries sustained when they came under attack from some armed men during a raid operation in the Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday night.

Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the incident in a statement he issued on Friday to newsmen.

Babafemi said the incident occurred when a team of NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence and surveillance report raided an uncompleted building at NNPC area of Jahi, where 74 bottles of codeine, 10 litres of codeine syrup, 48grams of tramadol 225mg, and 4.9kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, as well as five android phones were recovered.

As the NDLEA team made their way out of the location, they came under gun attack.

Three of the NDLEA personnel involved in the raid sustained gunshot injuries: one in the rib and two others on their back and leg.

The wounded officers were initially stabilised at the Police Clinic in Garki Area 1 before they were transferred to the National Hospital Abuja for further medical attention.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd.), expressed appreciation to the staff of the Police Clinic for their prompt support.

Also Read

Marwa also thanked the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital who was personally reached by him for overseeing the treatment of the wounded officers.

The NDLEA boss, who is in Kano on official engagements, also spoke on phone with the injured officers to wish them quick recovery.

He assured them that the Agency will deploy every means at its disposal and work in collaboration with other security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attack on them.

Post Views: 17