NDLEA operatives arrest notorious suspected drug dealer in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a skit maker, identified as Sunday Joshua, also known on social media as “De-General” at a notorious drug joint in Lagos.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi announced this in a statement issued in Abuja Wednesday.

Babafemi said the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday, following the raid of a notorious drug joint at Orchid Estate in Lekki area of Lagos State.

He said that the NDLEA operatives acted on credible intelligence by raiding the drug joint in the estate, where three suspects were arrested with illicit drugs.

He said the drugs seized from the suspects included 200 sachets of 225mg Tramadol and 1.5kg of cannabis sativa.

Babafemi added that, in the course of the operation, some persons including the suspected dealer ran away with bags suspected to contain exhibits.

He said a trail showed that they ran into a house located at 2B Saula Akinlolu Way, Orchid Estate, which was the residence of the 22-year-old comedian.

“The young men started to make noise to prevent a search. The operatives introduced themselves as officers of NDLEA and submitted themselves for search before entry.

“This was done and a search was conducted. The search led to the recovery of drug exhibits including cannabis sativa; Tramadol 225mg, and some paraphernalia for drug use.

“This was after the suspect had requested to record on video the search, which the officers out of sense of civility allowed.

“The video trending on social media was the moment the suspect and his friends decided to disrupt the bid to conduct a search of the house.

“In his confessional statement in custody, the suspect admitted ownership of the drugs recovered from his house,” NDLEA Spokesman said.

NAN