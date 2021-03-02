Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Niger State Command have recovered 27 new rifles from two suspects during a routine stop and search operation in Kontagora area of the state.

The suspects: Danjuma Auta, 35, and Daniel Danrangi, 25, both male and from Dirin Daji, Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi State, were arrested along Kontagora-Zuru Road, Niger State on Monday night.

According to the Niger state Commander of the Agency, Aloye Isaac Oludare, the duo were arrested with 12 locally fabricated AK 47 rifles and 15 locally fabricated pistols.

The rifles were concealed in a white sack while on a motorcycle to an unknown place when they were arrested.

Oludare said: “Kontagora, where the weapons were seized, is about 107km from Kagara, a town in Niger State where there have been mass abductions of women, children and secondary school students in the last one month.

“Preliminary investigation shows that the fabricator of the weapons resides in Kamfaninwaya, not far away from Kontagora, while one of the pistols is fully loaded.

“The suspects and the weapons will be transferred to the Nigerian Police Headquarters, Minna for further investigation and prosecution of the suspects.”