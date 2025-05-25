NDLEA nabs two British men, recovers N3.8m cash, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has arrested two British nationals, Mhizha Alexander and Ayedipe Andrew, for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), Ikeja Lagos.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that two Nigerians, Shonowo Imole and Ofuoma Omokaro, were also arrested in connection with drug smuggling into Nigeria.

He said that 92 bags of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis weighing 51.10kg were recovered from them by the NDLEA operatives at the airport.

He also said that one for the suspects, Alexander was intercepted with the consignment upon his arrival at the MMIA on a Qatar Airline flight from Doha based on processed intelligence on Thursday, May 15.

He added that Alexander was allowed to pass through the security control unhindered and closely monitored by NDLEA operatives to the car park.

“The owner of the cargo, Ayedipe Andrew, who is a Nigerian British, was waiting in an SUV along with his relation Shonowo Imole and the driver of the vehicle, Ofuoma Omokaro Ayobami, to receive the courier.

“The NDLEA operatives tracking them however swooped on them as they attempted to drive out of the airport car park, arresting them with the drug exhibits in the vehicle.

“In his statement, Alexander confessed that he was recruited during his vacation weeks ago while he was promised 1,300 British Pounds after a successful delivery of the consignment in Lagos.

“The arrowhead of the syndicate, Ayedipe Adejuwon, confessed that he arrived in Nigeria a day earlier from South Africa through Ghana,”he said.

Babafemi, however, said that a follow-up operation at their apartment in Lekki led to more discoveries.

According to him, at the point of his arrest, N93,000 and 17,200 South African Rand were recovered from him.

“A search of his Lekki apartment led to the seizure of N3.8 million cash, an Apple laptop, an iPhone 14 Pro Max and four laughing gas (Nitro Oxide) canisters,” he noted.

