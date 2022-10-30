NDLEA nabs trans-border traffickers with cartons of Tramadol inside hotel

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested two trans-border traffickers, Abdullahi Mamuda, aka Mama; and Aliyu Abdullahi, aka Garga, at Skylight Hotel in Jambutu, Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday.

Babafemi said when the vehicle of Mamuda and Abdullahi, an ash coloured Toyota Corolla car with registration number JMT 146 TE (Adamawa), was searched, 39,320 tablets of Tramadol 225mg concealed in different compartments of the doors was found.

Preliminary investigation showed the trans-border traffickers took off from Onitsha in Anambra State and travelled to Jimeta, Adamawa State, where they lodged in the hotel before heading to Belel, a town along the Nigerian-Cameroon border, where they would repackage the drugs as ordinary consumables and ferry across the river to Garoa in Cameroon.

Operatives in Ondo State on October 28, 2022 also stormed a two-bedroom building in Uso town, where they arrested one Okon Etim, 45, with 12 bags of cannabis sativa weighing 207kgs.