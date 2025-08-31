NDLEA nabs man who just received illicit drugs supply with N7.999m new notes

Following intelligence and surveillance, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in an interdiction operation on August 30, 2025 arrested a major supplier of illicit opioids in Borno State, Uchenna Umeh, shortly after he received his supplies from Onitsha, Anambra State, recovering N7.999 million new notes and the supplies from him.

The arrest of the 33-year-old Umeh was part of the major breakthroughs recorded by the anti-narcotics agency in its illicit drug elimination moves in the past week.

Recovered from the apartment of Umeh at Chescon, Pompomary area of Maiduguri, the state capital, included 30,640 pills of tramadol 225mg; 7,940 tablets of rohypnol; and a cash of N7,999,200.00 in N200 new notes.

In Nasarawa State, NDLEA operatives on August 28 arrested a suspect, Abubakar Dauda, 36, with 79,040 pills of tramadol and diazepam at Abacha Park, Mararaba Karu.

This followed the arrest of Babangida Tungura, 47, in Lafia with 30,410 pills of tramadol and Rohypnol as well as 38 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup concealed in a deep freezer from Asaba, Delta State on August 26.

A 23-year-old suspect, Mohammed Ali, was on August 27 arrested in a follow up operation at Ngorore, Adamawa State following the interception of his way billed consignment of 15,000 capsules of tramadol concealed in sacks of animal feed at the Gombe mega park.

In Kano, the duo of Ashiru Garba, 20, and Aminu Abdu, 22, were arrested on August 26 along Kano-Hadeja Road, with 1.5kg skunk and 25,000 pills of exol-5, while two other suspects: Ali Muhammad, 37, and Muhammad Maishanu, 42, were nabbed by NDLEA officers on August 28 along Zaria-Kano Road, Gadan Tamburawa with 8,080 bottles of a New Psychoactive Substance and 25.7kg skunk in their possession.

No fewer than 250,000 tablets of exol-5 were seized from a suspect Alhasaan Musa, 25, in Zango area, Ungogo LGA, Kano by NDLEA operatives on August 30.

A suspect, Hamisu Abdullahi, was on August 25 arrested in a follow up operation in Yola, Adamawa State after NDLEA operatives on patrol along Mararraba Lamurde intercepted a golf saloon car marked GME 253 HP driven by Sani Suleiman and coming from Gombe State loaded with sacks of pepper, which was used to conceal 79 blocks of skunk weighing 58kg belonging to Hamisu.

In Edo State, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Ewu-Auchi road, Etsako West LGA intercepted 64,250 pills of opioids mainly tramadol in a commercial bus coming from Onitsha, Anambra State and going to Okene, Kogi State, while a suspect, Mohammed Halidu, 36, was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Two suspects: Elves Odogwu, 45, and David Jeremiah, 35, were arrested on August 27 when NDLEA operatives raided Queen Elizabeth, Aponmun Reserved Camp, Ondo in Ondo State, where 117.5kg processed cannabis and seeds were recovered from them.

A total of 164 kilograms of skunk were recovered from the base of a suspect, Michael Ayodele, in Mushin area of Lagos State, where he was arrested by NDLEA operatives on August 30.

In what appears to be the single largest seizure of Loud and Colorado, two strong strains of cannabis, in Ekiti State, NDLEA operatives acting on credible intelligence on August 29 raided Nova Street, behind New Creation School, Ado-Ekiti, where 5.3 kilograms of Loud and Colorado as well as 2.5grams of Methamphetamine were seized from a 42-year-old drug kingpin, Ajayi Ayodeji Idowu, aka Atiku.

Meanwhile, across the country, NDLEA Commands continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation lectures and advocacy visits to worship centres, schools, workplaces, palaces of traditional rulers and communities all through the past week.

Instances include: WADA sensitisation lecture to secondary school students in Onitsha during their annual holiday lessons at Ezechima Primary School, Onitsha, Anambra State; youths of Anglican Church Diocese, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State; WADA advocacy visits to HRM De Wheno Aholu Menu-Toyi, the Akran of Badagry, Lagos State; the MD/CEO of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, and his management team in Lagos State; First Lady of Ogun State, Bamidele Abiodun; and Olofin of Isheri, HRM Oba Suleiman Adekunle Bamgbade Ayodele 111, in Lagos State.

