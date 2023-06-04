NDLEA nabs male, female suspects in continued drug war nationwide

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have nabbed several suspects, male and female, in the continued push to rid the country of narcotics.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, gave details of the breakthroughs on Sunday.

They were confined in a statement Babafemi signed.

According to the Director, in Kano State, two suspects: Ma’aruf Rabiu and Abubakar Mustapha, were arrested on May 30, 2023 along Zaria-Kano Road with 260 blocks of cannabis weighing 139.4kg.

Auwal Ibrahim was nabbed with 38kg of the same substance the following day, May 31, along Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

A 35-year-old female suspect, Bilkisu Isiya, was also arrested on May 31, 2023 at Birnin Yero, Kaduna State in possession of 5.6kg cannabis.

In Borno State, two suspects: Abubakar Usman (aka Alhaji Mai Kero) and Adamu Yusuf, were arrested at Bargu village, Shani Local Government Area on June 3 with 165 blocks of skunk weighing 140.7kg.

Their arrest was effected deep inside a fluid insurgents’ environment with military support.

A female suspect, Hauwa Ibrahim, 25, was also nabbed in the same village with 6.4kg of the psychoactive substance, while another suspect, Alhaji Abubakar, 27, was arrested at Njimtilo checkpoint with 4,200 ampoules of pentazocine injection and different quantities of D5 and exol-5 tablets.

A 30-year-old suspect, Iroko Wasiu, was arrested at a drug joint at Sabo Aba-Owolowo along Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway on May 30 and 31.2kg of cannabis recovered from him, while two suspects: Deji Adelabu, 35, and Mutiu Salau, 37, were nabbed the following day Wednesday, May 31, in Sabo area along Oyo-Ogbomoso Expressway and Awuro Dada area in Orire Local Government Area of Oyo State with a total of 8kg cannabis recovered from them.