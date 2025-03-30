NDLEA nabs Lagos, Italy-based businessmen for alleged illicit drug shipments to Nigeria, Europe

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested two Nigerian businessmen based in the Lekki area of Lagos State and Italy for alleged illicit drug shipments to Nigeria and Europe.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, made the disclosure in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, a Lekki, Lagos State-based businessman and proprietor of Damillionz Takeout, Arokodare Damil Ebenezer, was arrested in connection with the shipment of 60 parcels of Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, from the United States of America to Nigeria.

The 43-year-old businessman was arrested at Bay Lounge, Admiralty Way, Lekki area of Lagos State, where he does his illicit drug business on March 24, 2025 while he was expecting to take the delivery of his latest drug consignment.

His arrest followed the seizure of his cargo that arrived Nigeria in seven big cartons at a logistics company in Lagos on March 12, 2025 by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation.

After his arrest, he was taken to his Lekki home for a search during which 94 grams of the same psychoactive substance, cannabis crusher, and other drug paraphernalia were recovered.

This brings the total weight of the drug seized from him to 32.24 kilograms.

In his statement, he claimed he started the illicit drug business in 2017.

The attempt by another businessman, Omoruyi Terry, to export 1,400 pills of tramadol 225mg weighing 800 grams to Italy has also been thwarted by NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

Omoruyi was intercepted at the screening point of Terminal 2 of the Lagos airport on his way to Italy via a Qatar Airways flight.

Investigation revealed the suspect is an Italy-based frequent traveler and logistics agent.

