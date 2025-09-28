NDLEA nabs lady with Colorado hidden inside bag + Video

In Yobe State on September 27, 2025, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives intercepted a lady, Halima Adamu, along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, where 39 parcels of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 1.4kg, were found concealed inside the casing of her travelling bag.

This was revealed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, a swift follow up operation led to the arrest of another lady linked to the consignment, Habiba Muhammad, at her home on Baga Road, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.