Close Menu
Trending
Banner
Crime

NDLEA nabs lady with Colorado hidden inside bag + Video

The Eagle OnlineBy No Comments

In Yobe State on September 27, 2025, operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operatives intercepted a lady, Halima Adamu, along Damaturu-Maiduguri Road, where 39 parcels of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis weighing 1.4kg, were found concealed inside the casing of her travelling bag.

This was revealed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday.

According to Babafemi, a swift follow up operation led to the arrest of another lady linked to the consignment, Habiba Muhammad, at her home on Baga Road, Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

Share.

Related Posts