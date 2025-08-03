NDLEA nabs despatch riders, others in nationwide operations

No fewer than three despatch riders were nabbed by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Abuja, the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, and several others in nationwide operations in the bid to check trade in illicit drugs and consumption of the same.

The Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, revealed this in a statement on Sunday on the operations of the agency in the outgone week.

Babafemi said NDLEA operatives conducting intelligence-led stop and search operations in Gwarimpa, Jahi, and Galadimawa areas of the FCT on July 30, 2025 arrested three dispatch riders: Sabo Sule, 24; Samuel Nnamdi, 28; and Idris Jibrin, 28, for distributing illicit substances around the city.

A total of 149.8 grams of Canadian Loud, a strong strain of cannabis, were recovered from them.

Two other suspects: Aliyu Abubakar, 25; and Adekunle Agbabiaka, 30, were arrested along Abaji-Gwagwalada Expressway with 91.1kg skunk, a strain of cannabis, on August 2.

In Lagos State, NDLEA officers acting on intelligence on August 2 arrested Joseph Michael with 3.3 kilograms of Colorado, a synthetic strain of cannabis, in Mushin, while Ibrahim Sulaiman was nabbed in the Iwaya area of Yaba with 16.5 litres of skuchies on August 1.

No fewer than 100,000 pills of tramadol capsules were seized from a suspect, Hussein Yusuf, 37, at an NDLEA checkpoint along Vandeikya-Ogoja Road in Benue State on August 1, while operatives in Edo State on the same day raided a warehouse in Ekpoma, where a suspect, William Alabi, 44, was arrested and 233.5kg skunk recovered.

In Borno State, NDLEA operatives at the arrival hall of the Muhammadu Buhari International Airport (MBIAM), Maiduguri on August 1 intercepted a consignment of 160 pills of tramadol concealed in foot wears by a 38-year-old passenger, Umar Aminu, who was promptly arrested.

While NDLEA operatives in Ogun State on August 1 raided the Oja Odan area and arrested a female suspect, Yahaya Aminat Seyi, with 7,218 pills of opioids, mainly tramadol, their counterparts in Oyo State nabbed Oladeji Saka, 54, with 77.5 kilograms of skunk at Asanike, Ibadan, just as another suspect, Benson Izah, 40, was arrested in Abraka, Delta State with 12.5kg skunk, 1kg tramadol, and 14.4 litres of codeine.

In Bayelsa State, NDLEA officers on August 1 arrested 52-year-old Chief Emeka Opara and Onuoha Chidinma, 25, along Tantua Road, Amassoma, where a total of 41,705 tramadol capsules, among other assorted opioids, were recovered from their shop and residence, while a suspect, Bashir Gambo, 30, was nabbed at Yar Yasa town, Tudun Wada LGA, Kano State with 61kg skunk.

Two suspects: Kabiru Ayinde, 40; and Roqeeb Adekanmbi, 25, were on July 28 arrested at Ile-Ogbo area of Iwo town, Osun State, where 90kg skunk, 36.3grams of methamphetamine, a Toyota bus marked SMK 755 YF, and N228,200.00 cash exhibit were recovered from them.

In like manner, Commands and formations of the Agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitisation activities to schools, worship centres, work places, and communities among others in the past week.

These included WADA enlightenment lecture to students and staff of Ciroma Ibrahim Islamiyya School, Potiskum, Yobe State; Sultan Maccido Institute for Qur’an and General Studies, Wamakko, Sokoto State; metro drivers of Borno Express Transport Services, Maiduguri, Borno State; and worshippers at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Abakpa Nike, Enugu State, while the Osun State command of the NDLEA paid a WADA advocacy visit to Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty Oba Abdurasheed Adewale Akanbi.

