NDLEA nabs church GO, student for drug trafficking

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka; a student of Emmanuel College of Theology, Samanta, Ibadan, Udezuka Udoka, and their freight agent, Oyoyo Obasi, over attempts to export methamphetamine and skunk consignments concealed in kegs of palm oil through the NAHCO export shed of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Nnodu was arrested on Saturday, February 11 at his Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly church located at No 1, Sabbath Close, Ijesha area of Lagos following the arrest of two suspects – Oyoyo Obasi and the theology student, Udezuka Udoka on Thursday, February 9 at the Lagos airport in connection with the seizure of 283 parcels of skunk weighing 14.90 kilograms and 204 grams of methamphetamine concealed in four 25-litre kegs of palm oil for export to Dubai.

The Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, revealed this on Sunday in a statement obtained by our correspondent.

According to the NDLEA’s spokesperson, Obasi in her statement indicted the General Overseer of her new-found church, Nnodu and his son, Chisom Obi, who is now at large as the persons that gave her the consignments for export after being compelled to take an oath of secrecy as well as a sacrifice of chicken in the church while High Priest Nnodu prayed for her for the success of the transaction.

Babafemi said, “Spilling the beans on how she was recruited by her church’s GO, Obasi said the clergyman and his son used threats to compel her to take the job after they knew she had known their secrets, adding that Nnodu was always referring to the illicit drugs as Ice and Bible, (Street names for Methamphetamine and Cannabis) in their telephone text message chats.

“The theology student, Udezuka was introduced to Obasi to assist her because she was new in the illicit business. Udezuka said he was paid N2million for his role and had to do it because he needed the money for his education.”

Another attempt to send a consignment of skunk and tramadol 225mg to the UAE by a Dubai-returnee, Nnamani Innocent was also frustrated following his arrest at Trade Fair complex in Ojo area of Lagos, where he had gone in company of his friend Nwanana Ikechukwu with the cargo to a freight company to process the consignment for export on Tuesday, February 7.

In the same vein, the NDLEA operatives attached to the SAHCO export shed of the Lagos airport intercepted a cargo going to London, United Kingdom. In the consignment containing food items packed in a carton, the four walls of the carton were used to conceal 1.10 kilograms of methamphetamine while the freight agent, Agholor Emmanuel, who presented the cargo for export was immediately arrested.

Babafemi further noted that a consignment of 1,340 kilograms of cannabis sativa coming from Ogbese, Ondo state in a liquified natural gas truck to Okurikang Okoyong in Odukpani LGA, Cross River State was also intercepted following credible intelligence by NDLEA operatives, as the movement was monitored for three weeks and upon arrival, 130 bags of cannabis weighing 1.430 tons were recovered from the LNG truck and 13 motorcycles which were hired by the cartel to convey the consignment deep into the forest.

In Kano, four suspects Ado Shuaibu, Yahaya Shuaibu, Mamman Sani and Umar Yakubu were arrested in connection with the seizure of 229 blocks of skunk weighing 131.1kgs.

While Umar was arrested on Tuesday, February 7 at Tumfafi village, Kano, the trio of Ado, Yahaya and Mamman were nabbed on Saturday, February 11 at Garin Balarabe, Maigatari, Jigawa State in a follow up operation. Another suspect, Aisha Muhammad was arrested in Koki area of Kano with 17kgs cannabis.

No fewer than four members of a syndicate using dispatch motorcycles to distribute illicit drugs in the Lekki area of Lagos were arrested on Sunday, February 5. They include Tijani Hakeem, Eric Maku, Ahmed Olamide and Adobi Chris. As of the time of their arrest, 1.88kgs of Loud and assorted paraphernalia were recovered from them.

While 79.1kgs skunk were seized during a raid in the Patey area of Lagos Island on Tuesday, February 7 by NDLEA operatives, a total of 2,370.06 kilograms of cannabis and two boats seized at a jetty in Lagos by men of Civil Defence Corps were handed over to the Lagos command of the agency.