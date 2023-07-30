NDLEA nabs artistes’ manager, businessman selling drugs to Lagos highbrow nightclubs + Nightclubs allegedly involved

828 828

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency have arrested a Lekki, Lagos State-based artistes’ manager and his Ikoyi, also in Lagos State, businessman accomplice who specialise in distributing illicit drugs to fun seekers at VIP nightclubs and lounges in Lekki and Island axis of the state.

This was made known by the Director of Media and Advocacy of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday.

Babafemi said their arrest followed an intelligence about a shipment of Colorado, a synthetic strong strain of cannabis, coming for them from Los Angeles, United States of America.

Oseni Abdulraheem Ayodeji Babatunde, aka Papalampa, was the first to be arrested in his house at 3, Ope Daniel Taiwo Street, off Chisco Bus Stop, Lekki area of Lagos, when the consignment arrived on July 23, 2023.

During preliminary interview with the suspect, he confessed he started the illicit trade three years ago and has been selling to patrons of clubs and lounges in Lekki and Lagos Island, some of which he identified as Quilox, Silver Fox, DNA and Hot Box.

Oseni said beside the drug business, he also organises shows for artistes around Lagos and outside Nigeria.

A total of 10 parcels of Colorado weighing 2.50kg concealed inside large tins of coffee and duvets linked to Oseni were intercepted by NDLEA operatives at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos State.

During a follow up search of his residence, operatives recovered some quantities of the same substance, a digital weighing scale and other paraphernalia.

An Ikoyi-based businessman, Nnadi Kingsley Ikenna, also linked to the shipment, was away in South Africa when the consignment arrived.

While operatives maintained surveillance around his 18, Okotie Eboh Close, Ikoyi residence, they also set their dragnet for him at the airport.

He eventually arrived into the waiting arms of NDLEA officers on July 27, 2023 when he returned to the country on a Kenya Airlines flight at the Lagos airport.

Ikenna, in his statement, accepted ownership of a part of the consignment.

In the same vein, NDLEA operatives attached to the NAHCO export shed of the MMIA intercepted a cargo going to Nairobi, Kenya.

A search of the consignment revealed that various quantities of MDMA (Ecstasy), popularly known as Molly and Rohypnol, were concealed in a bag consisting of foodstuff.

An agent, Onydem Chinwe Florence, who presented it for export, was arrested.

Also, an attempt by another suspect, Igboma Ifeanyi, to export quantities of Loud, a variant of Cannabis, Tramadol and Rohypnol, all weighing 7.8kg concealed in 66 bottles of skin lightening lotion, was thwarted by vigilant operatives who intercepted him while preparing to board an Ethiopian airline flight to Muscat, Oman at the Lagos airport.

Another suspect, Ekpenisi Wisdom Pious, was equally arrested while trying to board an Ethiopian airline flight to Oman with 6.00kg skunk hidden in a bag of food stuff.

A follow up operation led to the arrest of a staff of Toprano Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State, Ibigbami Temitope Oluwatobi, who was fingered in the drug trafficking scheme.

A consignment of 5.70kg codeine syrup going to the United Kingdom was on July 27, 2023 seized from a 51-year-old widow, Adewunmi Taiwo Atinuke, by NDLEA operatives at the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA Ikeja.

Equally, a consignment of 8.5kg skunk well concealed in a vehicle engine block going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates was on July 18, 2023 intercepted by NDLEA officers of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigation attached to courier companies in Lagos.

At the Apapa seaport in Lagos State, another container load of nitrous oxide, popularly known as laughing gas, linked to a 30-year-old businessman, Stephen Eze, was seized on July 25, 2023.

Two containers of the same substance imported from China by the suspect was earlier seized on July 13, 2023 at the Apapa port.

The third shipment was intercepted during a joint examination of the container marked SUDU7431605 containing 8,336 canisters of nitrous Oxide and pressure release nozzles.

In Ondo State, two suspects: Francis Diamond, 26, and Adekunle Damilola, 26, were arrested in Ita Ogbolu forest with 247.5kg cannabis, while a Golf car conveying the same substance weighing 308kg was intercepted at Airport Junction along Akure-Ogbese Road on July 26, 2023 with a suspect Farouk Umar, 38, arrested.

A 32-year-old suspect, Chukwuma Nnaji, was also arrested with 47kg skunk in a warehouse at Onuogba Eke, Ishielu Local Government Area, Enugu State on July 29, 2023, while 12kg of the same substance was recovered from a lock up shop during the raid.

A grandpa, Boniface Ogwurlobi, 62, and Chimezie Onyenjuru were arrested at Uli town Ihila LGA, Anambra State with a total of 49.415kg cannabis sativa, 127.7grams of methamphetamine and 15grams of cocaine during a raid operation on July 28, 2023, while men of 9th Brigade, Nigerian Army transferred three suspects: Olasande Olutosin, Oleh Chiagozie and Obamuro Baiyeri, arrested with 2,608.3kg cannabis sativa and the truck conveying the substance to the Lagos State Command of the NDLEA on July 25, 2023.

In Ogun State, operatives on July 26, 2023 uncovered another skuchies factory in Sagamu, where a suspect, Femi Isiaka, was arrested.

Recovered from the factory include: 37kg Cannabis; 195 pills of Tramadol; 5,000 tabs of Diazepam; 216 tabs of Rophynol 216; 204 litres of skuchies; four fridges; four gas cylinders and one industrial cooker among other items.

No fewer than 156,380 pills of Tramadol and other opioids were seized from two suspects: Abdulrazak Bala and Lawal Salisu, when they were arrested along Gwagwalada-Abaji Road in the Federal Capital Territory on July 29.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), commended the officers and men of the MMIA, Apapa, Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Lagos, FCT and Ogun Commands as well as those of DOGI for their resilience and commitment.

Marwa charged them and their counterparts in other Commands to remain undaunted by the various machinations of drug cartels and barons who are daily frustrated and desperate due to the continued heat on them and their criminal trade.