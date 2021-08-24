NDLEA nabs 96-year-old ex-soldier for illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 96-year-old retired soldier, Joseph Owherhi in Suleja area of Niger state for dealing in illicit drugs.

This is contained in a statement issued by the NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi on Tuesday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the nonagenarian was arrested in his house at Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja on Saturday, Aug. 21 with 3kg of ‘skunk’, based on credible intelligence.

According to him, the suspect confessed he has been living on the illicit trade since he retired from the military in 1982.

He also claimed he has eight wives and 50 children.

In the same vein, four trans-border drug traffickers have been arrested in Adamawa state while attempting to cross the land border on motorcycle in Kolere village, Mubi North LGA to Cameroon.

Babafemi said that the suspects were arrested on Sunday, Aug. 22 with packs of Tramadol concealed inside noodles cartons.

He said that the suspects included Ibrahim Aliyu; Umar Mohammed; Aliyu Adamu; and Usman Adamu.

He added that narcotic officers had also during a raid on Saturday, arrested a drug dealer, Chimezie Okorie at Layin ‘Yan Gwanjo, Mubi market, Adamawa.

He said that assorted drugs such as 23kg of Tramadol and 32kg of Diazepam injection were recovered from him.

He also said that a 35-year-old fashion designer, Abiodun Abubakar was on Monday Aug. 23 arrested at Bodija market, Ibadan North LGA, Oyo state with 24.2kg of cannabis sativa.

Babafemi said that coordinated sting operations across parts of the state especially Itedo community, Lekki and Petti in Lagos Island also led to the arrest of thirteen suspects.

He named the suspects as Eze Beckee; Lateef Habib; Olayemi Temitope; Abdullaziz Sheriff; Yakwan Michael; Nora Omoruyi; Hamson Igbokwe; Ugwu Augustine; Akin Lawanson; Ibrahim Isa; Emeka Nwafor; Obi Price and Daniel Chukwuebuka.

“A total of 238kb of cannabis and 2g of cocaine were recovered from them, he said.

The NDLEA spokesperson said that one Chizoba Francis was also arrested at the weekend in Lokoja, Kogi with 54kg cannabis hidden in sacks and covered with used footwear.

He said that the consignment was bought at Emure, Ondo state with Kaduna as destination.

In another development, NDLEA operatives equally recovered 308kg of compressed cannabis loaded into a Lexus car during a sting operation in Eleyewo area of Akure North LGA, Ondo state at the weekend.

Babafemi quoted the Chairman, NDLEA, rtd Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa as commending the officers and men of Niger, Adamawa, Lagos, Ondo, Kogi and Oyo Commands of the agency for their relentless efforts.

He charged them and their counterparts across the country not to rest on their oars in the ongoing offensive action against all drug cartels in Nigeria.