NDLEA nabs 27-year-old man with 9kg cannabis worth N10m

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano Strategic Command says it has arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Umar Adamu-Umar, in possession of 9 kilograms of Cannabis Sativa (Colorado) worth over N10 million.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Sadiq Muhammad-Maigatari.

Muhammad-Maigatari said that the suspect, a resident of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State, was arrested on August 6 along the Zaria-Kano Road by the operatives of the NDLEA attached to Kiru Area Command of Kano.

According to him, the suspect was intercepted while conveying 19 parcels of the illicit substance from Lagos to Kano.

“The suspect confessed to being involved in the illegal drug trade and had been under surveillance by the command for some time,” Muhammad-Maigatari said

He explained that the interception dealt a major financial blow to the trafficking network as it denied traffickers substantial revenue, disrupted their supply chain, and reduced funds available for further criminal activities.

“Removing this quantity from circulation also helps protect vulnerable communities from the social and economic harms associated with the trade in narcotics,” he added.

The spokesperson said the Strategic Command under the leadership of Abubakar Idris-Ahmad would intensify patrols and intelligence‑led operations to curb drug trafficking in the state.

